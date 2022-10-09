JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $192.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.50.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $154.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,585 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $89,013,000 after acquiring an additional 84,826 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,286,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.