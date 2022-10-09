JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target to GBX 1,230

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($14.02) to GBX 1,230 ($14.86) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of Dunelm Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.66) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dunelm Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Dunelm Group stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.