JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Acquired by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for 2.7% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $883,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 106,189 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.24. 607,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,263. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

