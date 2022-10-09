Jumbo Exchange 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,200.00 (JUMBO)

Jumbo Exchange (JUMBO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Jumbo Exchange has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Jumbo Exchange token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00003616 BTC on popular exchanges. Jumbo Exchange has a market capitalization of $42,287.72 and $10,200.00 worth of Jumbo Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jumbo Exchange Profile

Jumbo Exchange’s genesis date was February 14th, 2022. Jumbo Exchange’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000 tokens. The official website for Jumbo Exchange is jumbo.exchange. Jumbo Exchange’s official Twitter account is @jumbo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jumbo Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/jumbo-dex.

Buying and Selling Jumbo Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Jumbo Exchange (JUMBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Jumbo Exchange has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jumbo Exchange is 0.69926666 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,369,083.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumbo.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jumbo Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jumbo Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jumbo Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

