Kaizen Inu (KZN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $164.71

Kaizen Inu (KZN) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Kaizen Inu has a total market cap of $164.71 and approximately $30,191.00 worth of Kaizen Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kaizen Inu has traded 68.8% lower against the dollar. One Kaizen Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kaizen Inu Profile

Kaizen Inu was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Kaizen Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000 tokens. The official website for Kaizen Inu is www.kaizeninu.com. Kaizen Inu’s official Twitter account is @kaizeninu.

Buying and Selling Kaizen Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaizen Inu (KZN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kaizen Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kaizen Inu is 0.00065884 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaizeninu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaizen Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaizen Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaizen Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

