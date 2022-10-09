Kalissa 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $224,550.00 (KALI)

Kalissa (KALI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Kalissa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalissa has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kalissa has a market cap of $315,634.58 and approximately $224,550.00 worth of Kalissa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kalissa Token Profile

Kalissa’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Kalissa’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,000,000 tokens. Kalissa’s official website is kalissa.io. Kalissa’s official message board is medium.com/@kalissa/what-is-kalissa-and-why-is-it-different-ea522e2c20ac. The Reddit community for Kalissa is https://reddit.com/r/kalissa-nft. Kalissa’s official Twitter account is @kalissaparis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kalissa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalissa (KALI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kalissa has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kalissa is 0.00726242 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $212,230.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kalissa.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalissa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalissa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalissa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

