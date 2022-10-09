Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 4,100 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.18, for a total transaction of $947,838.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,336.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $2,403,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 4,100 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.18, for a total transaction of $947,838.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,100 shares of company stock worth $16,296,303. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 547.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $201,000.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $210.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.24. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.