Kawaii Islands (KWT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $245,262.79

Kawaii Islands (KWT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Kawaii Islands has a total market capitalization of $245,262.79 and $1,002.00 worth of Kawaii Islands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kawaii Islands token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kawaii Islands has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kawaii Islands alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kawaii Islands Profile

Kawaii Islands was first traded on October 12th, 2021. Kawaii Islands’ total supply is 804,672,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,080,974 tokens. The official website for Kawaii Islands is kawaii.global. Kawaii Islands’ official Twitter account is @kawaii_islands and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kawaii Islands

According to CryptoCompare, “Kawaii Islands (KWT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kawaii Islands has a current supply of 804,672,178 with 30,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Kawaii Islands is 0.00103885 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,184.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kawaii.global/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kawaii Islands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kawaii Islands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kawaii Islands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kawaii Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kawaii Islands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.