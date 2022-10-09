KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of KB Home worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $669,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in KB Home by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 64,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBH. Barclays reduced their price target on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

KB Home Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:KBH traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 1,328,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,752. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.60. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

