KCCPAD (KCCPAD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.00

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, KCCPAD has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. KCCPAD has a market capitalization of $124,536.03 and $9.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KCCPAD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001845 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $314.80 or 0.01617030 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About KCCPAD

KCCPAD is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. KCCPAD’s official website is kccpad.io. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @kccpad_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KCCPAD

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD (KCCPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KCCPAD has a current supply of 136,144,011.2. The last known price of KCCPAD is 0.0054309 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $279.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kccpad.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KCCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KCCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

