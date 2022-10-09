Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) PT Lowered to $12.00

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Kearny Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of KRNY opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Kearny Financial had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Kearny Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $30,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 177,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

