Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $122.27 million and $380,848.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010270 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep Network (KEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Keep Network has a current supply of 999,848,780.8 with 860,762,270.3720057 in circulation. The last known price of Keep Network is 0.1397145 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $550,690.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keep.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.