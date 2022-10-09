Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Hits $101.24

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $43.04 million and $3.01 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $101.24 or 0.00521553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s genesis date was October 28th, 2020. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 425,178 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @thekeep3r and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Keep3rV1 has a current supply of 425,178. The last known price of Keep3rV1 is 108.46624436 USD and is up 12.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $25,489,121.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keep3r.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

