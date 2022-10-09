Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target Raised to €690.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €670.00 ($683.67) to €690.00 ($704.08) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut Kering from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kering currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $694.63.
Kering Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. Kering has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $84.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06.
Kering Company Profile
Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kering (PPRUY)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.