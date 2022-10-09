Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target Raised to €690.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €670.00 ($683.67) to €690.00 ($704.08) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut Kering from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kering currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $694.63.

Kering Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. Kering has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $84.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

