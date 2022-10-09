KeySwap Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $808.77 (KEYSWAP)

KeySwap (KEYSWAP) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One KeySwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KeySwap has a total market capitalization of $808.77 and approximately $194,436.00 worth of KeySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeySwap has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KeySwap Profile

KeySwap’s genesis date was March 24th, 2022. KeySwap’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 tokens. KeySwap’s official website is keyswap.exchange. KeySwap’s official Twitter account is @keyswap_dex and its Facebook page is accessible here. KeySwap’s official message board is t.me/keyswap_chat.

KeySwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KeySwap (KEYSWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KeySwap has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KeySwap is 0.00003676 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keyswap.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeySwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeySwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeySwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

