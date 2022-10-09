KeySwap Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (KEYSWAP)

KeySwap (KEYSWAP) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One KeySwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KeySwap has a market capitalization of $808.77 and approximately $194,436.00 worth of KeySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeySwap has traded down 38.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About KeySwap

KeySwap’s genesis date was March 24th, 2022. KeySwap’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 tokens. The official message board for KeySwap is t.me/keyswap_chat. KeySwap’s official Twitter account is @keyswap_dex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KeySwap is keyswap.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “KeySwap (KEYSWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KeySwap has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KeySwap is 0.00003676 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keyswap.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeySwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeySwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeySwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

