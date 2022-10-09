KICK.IO (KICK) One Day Volume Hits $50,156.00

KICK.IO (KICK) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, KICK.IO has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KICK.IO token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KICK.IO has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $50,156.00 worth of KICK.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,416.52 or 1.00010355 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002163 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00053563 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063554 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022433 BTC.

KICK.IO is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KICK.IO’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,330,000 tokens. KICK.IO’s official Twitter account is @kicklaunchpad. The official website for KICK.IO is kick.io. The official message board for KICK.IO is medium.com/@kick.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KICK.IO (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. KICK.IO has a current supply of 350,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KICK.IO is 0.00622328 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $42,405.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kick.io/.”

