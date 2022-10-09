Kingdom Coin Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (KDC)

Kingdom Coin (KDC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Kingdom Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kingdom Coin has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Kingdom Coin has a total market capitalization of $71,401.40 and approximately $15,989.00 worth of Kingdom Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00275311 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001356 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029524 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001084 BTC.

About Kingdom Coin

KDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. Kingdom Coin’s total supply is 300,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,623,234 coins. Kingdom Coin’s official Twitter account is @fandomch_offon. Kingdom Coin’s official website is fandomchain.io. The official message board for Kingdom Coin is medium.com/fandomchain.

Buying and Selling Kingdom Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Coin (KDC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Kingdom Coin has a current supply of 300,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kingdom Coin is 0.00018002 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://fandomchain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

