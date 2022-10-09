KingPad Trading Down 79.8% This Week (CROWN)

KingPad (CROWN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. KingPad has a market cap of $79,821.48 and approximately $63,512.00 worth of KingPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KingPad token can now be purchased for about $0.0798 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KingPad has traded down 79.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KingPad alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About KingPad

KingPad’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. KingPad’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000 tokens. KingPad’s official website is kingpad.co. KingPad’s official Twitter account is @kingpadco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KingPad

According to CryptoCompare, “KingPad (CROWN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KingPad has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KingPad is 0.08070886 USD and is down -8.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $75.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kingpad.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KingPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KingPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KingPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KingPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.