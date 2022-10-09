Kintsugi Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $747,443.09 (KINT)

Kintsugi (KINT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Kintsugi has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Kintsugi token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00006376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kintsugi has a total market cap of $747,443.09 and $41,073.00 worth of Kintsugi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kintsugi Profile

Kintsugi’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Kintsugi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,434 tokens. Kintsugi’s official Twitter account is @kintsugi_btc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kintsugi’s official website is kintsugi.interlay.io. The official message board for Kintsugi is medium.com/interlay.

Buying and Selling Kintsugi

