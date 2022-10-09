Kishu Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 (KISHU)

Kishu Inu (KISHU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Kishu Inu has a total market cap of $37.39 million and $888,359.00 worth of Kishu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kishu Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kishu Inu has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kishu Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Kishu Inu

Kishu Inu launched on April 17th, 2021. Kishu Inu’s total supply is 96,835,135,595,251,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,790,807,107,335,730 tokens. The official website for Kishu Inu is kishu.com. Kishu Inu’s official Twitter account is @inukishu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kishu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/kishuinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kishu Inu is kishuinu.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kishu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu (KISHU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kishu Inu has a current supply of 96,835,135,595,251,650 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kishu Inu is 0 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $472,732.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kishu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kishu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kishu Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kishu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kishu Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kishu Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.