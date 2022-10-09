Klingman & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,237. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

