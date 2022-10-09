Klingman & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $26,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,525,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $113.04. 558,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,507. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

