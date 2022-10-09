Klingman & Associates LLC Has $9.21 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,394 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,048,307 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.