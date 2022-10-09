Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 582 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $40.54. 341,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,834. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.36. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

