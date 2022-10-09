Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after buying an additional 2,176,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,768,000 after buying an additional 60,130 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,903,000 after buying an additional 317,045 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,017,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,730,000 after buying an additional 575,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $270,236.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $270,236.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $43,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914,039 shares of company stock valued at $178,207,118 in the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 4.9 %

DV stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,708. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 87.65 and a beta of 0.52. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. Analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DV. TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.