Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 7,777 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $46,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 47,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $5.81 on Friday, hitting $225.72. 1,168,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,285. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.27 and its 200-day moving average is $244.91.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

