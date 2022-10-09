Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $7.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,428. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.