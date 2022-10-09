Kragger Inu (KINU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,178.00

Kragger Inu (KINU) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Kragger Inu has traded 908.6% higher against the US dollar. Kragger Inu has a market capitalization of $94,973.94 and approximately $14,178.00 worth of Kragger Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kragger Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kragger Inu Token Profile

Kragger Inu’s launch date was April 15th, 2022. Kragger Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Kragger Inu’s official Twitter account is @kraggerinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kragger Inu’s official website is kraggerinu.com.

Kragger Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kragger Inu (KINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. Kragger Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kragger Inu is 0.00009999 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://KraggerInu.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kragger Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kragger Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kragger Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

