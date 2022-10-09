Kylin Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KYL)

Kylin (KYL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Kylin has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $294,260.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kylin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Kylin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kylin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010249 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kylin Profile

Kylin was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 tokens. The official message board for Kylin is kylinnetwork.medium.com. Kylin’s official website is kylin.network. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @kylin_network.

Kylin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin (KYL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kylin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 270,259,840 in circulation. The last known price of Kylin is 0.01919345 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $205,162.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kylin.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.