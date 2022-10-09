LadderCaster (LADA) One Day Volume Hits $27,218.00

LadderCaster (LADA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, LadderCaster has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. LadderCaster has a total market cap of $900,392.10 and approximately $27,218.00 worth of LadderCaster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LadderCaster token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LadderCaster alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LadderCaster Token Profile

LadderCaster’s genesis date was April 7th, 2022. LadderCaster’s total supply is 998,100,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,100,574 tokens. LadderCaster’s official Twitter account is @laddercaster and its Facebook page is accessible here. LadderCaster’s official website is laddercaster.com.

Buying and Selling LadderCaster

According to CryptoCompare, “LadderCaster (LADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. LadderCaster has a current supply of 998,100,574.97 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LadderCaster is 0.0012032 USD and is down -8.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://laddercaster.com/.”

