Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 256 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,229,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,877,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.