Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,047 shares of company stock valued at $51,991,861 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $220.52. The company had a trading volume of 947,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,207. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $172.72 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Hershey Profile



The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.



