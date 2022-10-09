Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 3.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Progressive by 1,254.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,521,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $129.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.05.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

