Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $4.72 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,153 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 19,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.03. 6,606,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,230,412. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

