Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $568,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. 10,524,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,522,158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

