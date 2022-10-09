Lafayette Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 1.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after buying an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,309,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,730,000 after buying an additional 502,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 428,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 49.1% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 880,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,923,000 after buying an additional 289,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

