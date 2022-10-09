Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hasbro by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.55.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,556. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average is $82.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.