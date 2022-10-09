Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $46,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $60,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of MSGS traded up $11.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.88. 477,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,356. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $203.37. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.43. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

