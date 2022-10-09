Last Survivor Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13,774.65 (LSC)

Last Survivor (LSC) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Last Survivor has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Last Survivor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Last Survivor has a total market capitalization of $13,774.65 and approximately $11,175.00 worth of Last Survivor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Last Survivor Token Profile

Last Survivor launched on December 8th, 2021. Last Survivor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,131,200 tokens. The official website for Last Survivor is lastsurvivor.io. Last Survivor’s official Twitter account is @lastsurvivorm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Last Survivor is https://reddit.com/r/lastsurvivorm.

Buying and Selling Last Survivor

According to CryptoCompare, “Last Survivor (LSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Last Survivor has a current supply of 1,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Last Survivor is 0.00046875 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $73.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lastsurvivor.io.”

