Leisure Capital Management Has $1.31 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Leisure Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.2 %

SCHW stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,063,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,975. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

