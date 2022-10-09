Leisure Capital Management Purchases 463 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 79.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 20.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.37.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.53. 6,177,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,491,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

