Leisure Capital Management Sells 106 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.81 and a 200 day moving average of $141.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.