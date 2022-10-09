Leisure Capital Management Sells 124 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Leisure Capital Management cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in American Express by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,213,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.94.

American Express Trading Down 2.4 %

AXP traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.00. 2,579,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,203. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.07. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

