Leonidas Token (LEONIDAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13,028.41

Leonidas Token (LEONIDAS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Leonidas Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Leonidas Token has traded up 3% against the dollar. Leonidas Token has a total market capitalization of $13,028.41 and $49,642.00 worth of Leonidas Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Leonidas Token Token Profile

Leonidas Token launched on October 31st, 2021. Leonidas Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000,000 tokens. Leonidas Token’s official Twitter account is @leonidas_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Leonidas Token is www.leonidastoken.com. Leonidas Token’s official message board is leonidastoken.medium.com. The Reddit community for Leonidas Token is https://reddit.com/r/leonidas_token.

Leonidas Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leonidas Token (LEONIDAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Leonidas Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Leonidas Token is 0.000018 USD and is down -6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.leonidastoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leonidas Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leonidas Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Leonidas Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

