Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.49 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $14.07 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

