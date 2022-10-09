Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 417,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 153,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.77. 212,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,606. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.75 and a twelve month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

