Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 171.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 296.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDG stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.52. 10,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.72. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $97.38.

