Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,534 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $5.35 on Friday, hitting $192.17. The company had a trading volume of 653,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.57 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

