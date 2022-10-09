LifeTime (LFT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3,500.55

LifeTime (LFT) traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One LifeTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LifeTime has a market capitalization of $3,500.55 and $17,857.00 worth of LifeTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LifeTime has traded 99.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LifeTime alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LifeTime

LifeTime’s launch date was November 30th, 2021. LifeTime’s official Twitter account is @lftcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LifeTime is lftcoin.com.

Buying and Selling LifeTime

According to CryptoCompare, “LifeTime (LFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LifeTime has a current supply of 0. The last known price of LifeTime is 0.000008 USD and is down -11.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lftcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LifeTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LifeTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LifeTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LifeTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LifeTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.